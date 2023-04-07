Man shot in the head in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a man shot in the head in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Friday.

Police responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of St. Louis Avenue where they found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives were requested to the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.