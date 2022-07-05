Man shot, killed while driving in Northwoods

The man's car had hit a sign. First responders found he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

NORTHWOODS, Mo. — Police said a man was shot and killed while driving a car in St. Louis County early Monday morning.

Police officers from the City of Northwoods were called to a car crash in the 3000 block of Fairchild Avenue.

First responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a sign. They found the driver inside the vehicle had a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries.

No one else was in the car.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Call 636-529-8210 to speak with detectives.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

