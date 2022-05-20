Man shot, killed in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood

The shooting happened around 7:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of Flora Place, in the Shaw neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a Friday evening shooting in St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of Flora Place, in the Shaw neighborhood.

According to St. Louis police, the victim was shot in the head. Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Police did not immediately release information on a motive or suspect.

The man is the 67th homicide victim in St. Louis in 2022, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477), by visiting stlrcs.com or by using the free CrimeStoppers app: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html