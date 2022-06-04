Watch: Albert Pujols launches first home run back with the Cardinals

It was just like old times for Albert Pujols at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

ST. LOUIS — To borrow a phrase from St. Louis native Yogi Berra, it was deja vu all over again at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

In his second start as designated hitter back with the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols gave fans another memory.

Pujols took a 0-0 pitch from Royals starter Daniel Lynch and deposited it into the left-field stands for his first home run back with the Cardinals. It was also Pujols' first hit back with the Cardinals, as he went 0-5 on opening day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The home run was the 680th of Pujols' career, putting him just 20 away from joining the 700 home run club. He'd be just the fourth member of that illustrious club after Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

It's been 3,855 days since Albert Pujols last hit a home run in Busch as a Cardinal! pic.twitter.com/VZh3kPTRBP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 13, 2022

The home run came directly after a two-run home run by Nolan Arenado, to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead at the time.

Pujols went 3,855 days between home runs as a Cardinal, after leaving the team to sign with the Los Angeles Angels following the 2011 season.

Pujols reunited with former teammates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright on the 2022 Cardinals. Pujols and Molina have both said this will be their final year in the Major Leagues. Wainwright has said he's keeping the door open on pitching past this season.

Pujols is expected to be utilized primarily as a designated hitter for the Cardinals this season when they face left-handed pitching.