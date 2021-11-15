Man shot, killed in St. Louis Monday night

The man, who police estimated was in his early 50s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries later in the night

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Hickory Lane in the city's Near Southside neighborhood at around 5:50 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was unconscious and not breathing.

The man, who police estimated was in his early 50s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries later in the night.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.