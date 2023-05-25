Man shot, killed in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood Thursday morning

A man was found shot to death at around 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of Magaretta Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Magaretta and Shreve Avenues.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police did not say how old the man was, but did say he was an adult.

Video from the scene showed police investigating in an alley that was blocked off by police tape.

No other information was provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

