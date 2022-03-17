Man shot during St. Patrick's Day house party in Dogtown

Police said the man was shot in the arm and abdomen by a lifelong friend during an argument.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot after getting into an argument with a lifelong friend at a St. Patrick's Day party at a home in Dogtown, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened on the 6600 block of Dale Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and the abdomen. Police did not say how seriously he was injured.

No other information was provided about the incident.

St. Patrick's Day festivities returned to Dogtown Thursday after two years of canceled parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Thursday night shooting happened about a mile away from the parade route.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html