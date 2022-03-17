Polish immigrant helping Ukrainian refugees from Metro East home

“There’s a lot of happy tears with those Ukrainian families showing up there with literally nothing,” said Michal Matras.

MARYVILLE, Ill. — Since the Russian invasion began, it's estimated that more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine for safety with more than half of them ending up in Poland.

As Russian soldiers poured over the border into Ukraine all Michal Matras could do is watch from his Metro East home in terror.

“I don’t even see the bombs anymore,” said Michal Matras. “I don’t see the war really. I just see child and women in Poland. They are hopeless. They are showing up there with nothing, but their clothes and passports with them.”

Almost immediately, the Polish immigrant started getting messages from his friends and family who opened their homes and their hearts to try and help.

“There’s a lot of friends of mine who are still driving to the border and picking up random amounts of people and just bringing them back home,” said Matras.

In an effort to help from half a world away Matras started a Facebook group called Metro East Local Supporting Ukraine.

“In the first 10 days we were just focusing on really just supplying water, food, and places to stay for shelter for them,” said Matras.

The group, which has more than 2400 members, quickly raised more than $65,000.

With the exchange rate that same $65,000 is worth more than a quarter-million in Poland due to the exchange rate.

“We were actually able to be in touch with a hospital in Ukraine,” said Matras. “We are sending an ambulance full of stuff every five or six days.”

They’ve since expanded their support to a number of orphanages and monasteries along the border.

“Some of them even started this week to school, but school supplies cost,” said Matras. “Everything costs.”

Matras admits organizing the response can get overwhelming at times.

“There’s a lot of happy tears with those Ukrainian families showing up there with literally nothing,” said Matras.

That’s why he’s going to keep fighting to help these people as long as they’re in need.

“Polish people are pretty generous and we’re going to try to help as much as we can,” said Matras.

You can donate to Metro East Locals Supporting Ukraine via Venmo: @cbrinley-matras.