Man who killed grandson of Sweetie Pie's founder pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS — One of four defendants in a murder-for-hire case involving a star of the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" pleaded guilty Friday in federal court.

Travell Hill was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and another count of murder-for-hire in the 2016 killing of Andre Montgomery Jr., the grandson of Robbie Montgomery. She is the founder of soul food restaurant chain Sweetie Pie's.

Hill admitted to shooting and killing Montgomery in exchange for $5,000 just days after his murder.

Three other defendants, including Montgomery's uncle, Tim Norman, are also charged in connection with his death.

A message left with Hill's attorney, Peter Cohen, was not immediately returned.

Both charges to which Hill pleaded guilty carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to the plea agreement. Hill's sentencing is scheduled for September.