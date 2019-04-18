CLAYTON, Mo. — The man convicted of killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge sentenced Trenton Forster Thursday afternoon. He was found guilty of first-degree murder back in February.

Forster's sentence was the toughest punishment possible. The death penalty was previously removed as an option.

Officer Snyder was killed while responded to a disturbance call on Oct. 6, 2016. Forster, who was 18 years old at the time, shot Snyder at point blank range. He was then shot by a second officer on the scene and taken to the hospital.

Forster didn't testify at his trial, but he broke his silence Thursday at the sentencing hearing.

Forster apologized to Snyder's family, but also said the prosecution "did him wrong," reported 5 On Your Side's Marianne Martinez, who attended Thursday's sentencing.

Snyder's widow, Elizabeth Snyder, told the court she has forgiven Forster, but will never forget what he took from her and their young son.

Snyder was 33 years old.

READ MORE:

Trenton Forster's attorney files motion for new trial

Officer Snyder's family grateful for guilty verdict

Trenton Forster found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of Officer Blake Snyder