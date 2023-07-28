Memphis man gets life sentence for 2020 killing at St. Louis neighborhood barbecue

Prosecutors said Kennice Brock walked into a neighborhood barbecue and shot Carl Netter after being repeatedly asked to put his gun away.

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday in the fatal shooting of a man during a neighborhood barbecue in 2020, according to a release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri.

Kennice Brock, 51, of Memphis was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action last month in St. Louis Circuit Court. It was the first murder conviction for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office since it came under the leadership of Gabe Gore.

A spokesperson for the circuit attorney's office said Brock was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Carl Netter.

Prosecutors said that in July 2020, Brock walked into a barbecue being held at Biker's Corner, located at 1924 Vandeventer Ave., and shot Netter after being asked repeatedly to put his gun away. The shooting was captured on video.

Brock then fled to Memphis, authorities said.

In court Friday, Netter’s relatives said they were heartbroken over his death and that he was one of eight siblings.

"His favorite words were ‘put me in coach’ because he was there for us,” Lisa Netter, one of Netter's seven siblings, said in court Friday. "... I feel like today, justice is served."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Circuit Attorney Srikand Chigurupati, who credited solid police work and clear surveillance video with helping to secure Brock's conviction.

According to the circuit court, Brock plans to appeal.

