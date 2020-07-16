2 shot and killed minutes apart in St. Louis Wednesday night

Police have not released either victim's identity

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed in St. Louis Wednesday night in shootings that were fewer than five minutes apart.

At 9:04 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on Vandeventer Avenue and North Market Street near the border of the Jeff-Vander-Lou and The Greater Ville neighborhoods. A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where was pronounced dead.

Just three minutes later at 9:07 p.m., police responded to another shooting on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue in south city's Benton Park West neighborhood, near Cherokee and Gravois. A person was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not released either victim's identity.

Homicide investigations are underway for both shootings.

Also Wednesday, three men were shot on the 4000 block of Dressell Avenue around 5:45 p.m. They were all taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, which police did not describe.