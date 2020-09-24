2 men arrested after arson attempt at St. Louis police headquarters amid Breonna Taylor protest

One of the men arrested is a 19-year-old from Wildwood and the other man is a 22-year-old from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men have been arrested after police said they tried to set St. Louis police headquarters on fire late Wednesday.

One of the men arrested is a 19-year-old from Wildwood and the other man is a 22-year-old from St. Louis, according to documents obtained by 5 On Your Side.

Police said the men were part of a group of people who marched through the streets of downtown St. Louis, blocking traffic along major thoroughfares Wednesday after a grand jury recommended charges for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison in the Breonna Taylor case.

It prompted protests across the country.

In St. Louis, the group of people the two men suspected of trying to set fire to police headquarters marched to City Hall and knocked down bike rack barricades guarding the building, according to the document.

They then marched to police headquarters at 1915 Olive Street where they, along with several others, were spotted setting combustible objects on fire under the threshold of the building. Officers then moved in to extinguish the fire while the group threw projectiles and other objects at them, according to the document.

After the officers moved away, the men set another fire, which was again extinguished while the group pelted the officers with several objects, according to the document.

Officers monitoring cameras identified the two men from the crowd, and monitored them as they walked through other places downtown. Ultimately, they were arrested on suspicion of arson first-degree, second-degree assault on a special victim, and felony resisting arrest, according to the document.