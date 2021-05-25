Two men charged in connection to overdose death of Farmington girl

Andrew Pierce and Ethan Civey face charges, but not for Mikayla Jones' death.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday for Mikayla Jones of Farmington. The 18-year-old's body was found along Highway M, between Caledonia and Irondale last week. Investigators say she died from a drug overdose.

Two men face charges in connection to her death, but they are not charged with murder. Andrew Pierce, 32, and Ethan Civey, 24, are charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Mikayla’s mother, Stacie Jones doesn’t believe the overdose was intentional.

“I know she wasn’t using drugs before," Stacie Jones told 5 On Your Side. "Whether it was an overdose, I don’t think it was her doing it.”

Court documents indicate Pierce was sleeping in the same bed as Jones when he woke up and discovered she was dead. Investigators say Pierce wrapped her body in a blanket and put her into the trunk of his car, and the two drove around looking for a place to hide Jones’ body.

Chris Wynes is a Washington County assistant prosecutor.

“I file charges based off of affidavits presented to me," Wynes said. "Obviously, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. The charge of an offense is in evidence. But I have to base my charges off affidavits I receive from the sheriff’s office.”

A reporter asked Wynes if he believes the suspects were with Mikayla when she died.

“At this point, the investigation is still ongoing,” he said. “I haven’t charged them with that. I charge them with what the affidavits say, and it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment one way or the other.”

Justice is a priority for Mikayla’s mother.

“I have made this my full-time job," Stacie Jones said. "I have taken a leave from work and there are no words to describe the sorrow that we feel, but I will get justice for her.”