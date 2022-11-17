Men facing federal murder-for-hire charges in connection with April homicide in Penrose Park

A Cure Violence interrupter was previously charged with destruction of property in connection with the same homicide.

ST. LOUIS — Two men are facing federal murder-for-hire charges in connection with the April killing of a man who was shot and killed shortly after flying in from New Jersey.

Ray Bradley and Moreion Lindsey were indicted on one count each of murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in connection with the death of Titus Armstead on April 21, 2022.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, prosecutors allege Bradley, 44, paid for Armstead's plane tickets from New Jersey to St. Louis and arranged for Lindsey to kill Armstead. Investigators said Lindsey, 32, picked Armstead up from the airport, drove him to Penrose Park and killed him.

Investigators said Lindsey then sent a photo of Armstead's dead body to Bradley as proof.

According to court documents, investigators believe the killing was arranged to cover up "the robbery of several million dollars’ worth of cocaine and drug proceeds."

If convicted, murder-for-hire charges carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Lindsey and Jerome Williams, who had worked with the city's Cure Violence Program, were charged earlier this year with destruction of evidence for allegedly destroying a Social Security card and a cell phone on the night Armstead was killed. Both have pleaded not guilty to the destruction of evidence charge.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.