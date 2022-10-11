Army Corps to host town hall on Jana Elementary contamination study

At a meeting last week, the Corps said preliminary results showed no levels of radiation higher than "the level of radioactivity Mother Nature already provides."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a town hall meeting to present the results from sampling and testing at Jana Elementary School.

The town hall will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 17. Members of the community are invited to come to the town hall to hear the results and ask questions.

A special meeting was held with the Hazelwood School Board and the Army Corps of Engineers last week to go over the preliminary findings from the contamination study. At the meeting, the Corps said preliminary results showed no levels of radiation higher than “the level of radioactivity Mother Nature already provides.”

“From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe,” Col. Kevin Golinghorst with the St. Louis District of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

This comes weeks after the Boston Chemical Data Corporation released a report saying it found high levels of radioactive contamination within and around the school.

The town hall meeting will be held at the Florissant Municipal Court at 4575 Washington St., Florissant, MO.

Town hall timeline

5 to 6 p.m. – Open house

6 to 7 p.m. – Presentation and questions

7 to 8 p.m. – Open house