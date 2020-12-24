2 men found dead in car in north St. Louis on Christmas Eve

Police found two men in a car suffering from "multiple puncture wounds" on Aldine Avenue Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a car in north St. Louis.

Police said they were called to the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue at around 2:40 Thursday afternoon where they found two men suffering "multiple puncture wounds". Police said the men were already dead when officers found them.

No other information about the incident was provided.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.