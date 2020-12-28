Police looking for ex-boyfriend charged with deadly Christmas shooting of mom, 2-year-old girl

Police said Timothy Brown should be considered armed and dangerous

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they say killed his ex-girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter in Spanish Lake on Christmas.

Timothy Brown was charged with two counts of first-degree murder but has not been taken into custody. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Brown shot and killed Charese Garvin, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Alayah Butler, on Friday morning. Police said Brown was Garvin's ex-boyfriend and had previously "threatened that if he could not have Charese Garvin, no one would."

Witnesses said they saw Brown's car in the driveway of Garvin's home on Lakeside Lane at the time of the shooting, and a witness inside the home at the time of the shooting said he shot and killed both victims.

Police said Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Brown should not approach him. You can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 and as to speak with investigators involving the case. Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Garvin was a full-time paraprofessional with the Special School District. Paraprofessionals provide instructional, behavioral, and other classroom support.

Jennifer Henry, the Executive Director of Communications for Special School District, provided the following statement.