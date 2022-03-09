Help wanted finding missing violent offender in Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill — The Franklin County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man classified as a violent offender.
Terry R. Parkhill is registered as a “Violent Offender Against Youth,” the sheriff's office said, without giving further details about his conviction. He’s required by law to let law enforcement know where he lives by registering his current address. However, Parkhill has not shared his residence and is out of compliance, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release Wednesday.
“His whereabouts are unknown,” the release states.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on where Parkhill is to immediately contact them by calling either 618-438-4841 or 618-439-9252.