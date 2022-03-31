Missing St. Louis woman found dead less than a mile from home

Family members and friends were the first to find the 25-year-old mother, Daisa Allen, police said.

ST. LOUIS — The body of a St. Louis woman missing since March was found Saturday less than a mile from home, police officials said.

Daisa Allen, 25, went missing from her home in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court on March 30, police said. Her mother reported her missing the next day.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the body of a young Black woman was found in a lot near Scranton Avenue and Riverview Drive, near the Mississippi Greenway.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, said to reporters near the scene.

Hayden said the victim was a young mother of small children.

She was last seen driving her 2005 Mercury Montego. Her car was found burned on March 31 in the 700 block of Thrush Avenue, a little more than a mile south of her home.

"This deceased female has been tentatively identified as Daisa Allen, a 25-year-old Black female who has been missing since March 31," the police chief said. "The police department and her family have been looking for her all week. Unfortunately, today she has been discovered deceased just a little bit behind me."

Hayden asked the public to get involved in the investigation.

"I am pleading with the public to share any information they may have, anything they may think is related to this incident," the chief said. "This is an active homicide investigation."

Hayden said anyone with information can call the St. Louis police Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html