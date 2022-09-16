Police ask for help identifying, locating suspects in Home Depot robbery

The suspects, a woman and two men, are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

ST. LOUIS — Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a robbery that occurred back in August.

According to police, the robbery occurred at about 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Home Depot located at 3202 South Kingshighway.

The suspects — two men and one woman — entered the store, loaded shopping carts with merchandise and attempted to flee the scene in a Kia Optima. Their car, however, would not start.

Police said a security guard approached the group, and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun before the group left on foot.

Investigation into the robbery was ongoing as of Friday, Sept. 16.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).