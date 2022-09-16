x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police ask for help identifying, locating suspects in Home Depot robbery

The suspects, a woman and two men, are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Suspects in South Kingshighway Home Depot robbery

ST. LOUIS — Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a robbery that occurred back in August.

According to police, the robbery occurred at about 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Home Depot located at 3202 South Kingshighway.

The suspects — two men and one woman — entered the store, loaded shopping carts with merchandise and attempted to flee the scene in a Kia Optima. Their car, however, would not start.

Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Suspects in South Kingshighway Home Depot robbery

Police said a security guard approached the group, and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun before the group left on foot.

Investigation into the robbery was ongoing as of Friday, Sept. 16.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Sweetie Pie's murder trial: Victim's family holds balloon release hours after guilty verdict

Before You Leave, Check This Out