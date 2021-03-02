Charges issued after man found shot to death in Moline Acres

Jy-Don Harnett was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead in Moline Acres Tuesday morning.

Jy-Don Harnett was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Harnett is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Harnett got into an argument with victim Jamell Killiebrew. Police said Harnett shot him two times at about 11:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Omega Drive.

Multiple witnesses were at the scene and said Harnett also shot at another person but missed.

After the incident, a neighbor’s Ring doorbell surveillance camera captured video of Harnett running down the street. Harnett eventually returned to the house once police arrived and admitted to shooting Killiebrew, according to the probable cause statement.

Police also found the firearm after Harnett admitted to throwing it in a sewer up the street.