Mother found dead in Hazelwood, suspect on the run, police say

Police know who they are looking for, but the suspect has not been taken into custody. The release did not provide the suspect's name or a description.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hazelwood police are looking for a suspect they believe killed a mother in Hazelwood early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Hazelwood Police Department said they received a call from a boy who said his mother was dead. When officers arrived at the home on the 800 block of Lightwood Drive they found the mother, who was killed in an apparent homicide.

Her children were in the home when officers arrived and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to the press release, police know who they are looking for, but the suspect has not been taken into custody. The release did not provide the suspect's name or a description.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.