Illinois man facing murder charges in shooting death of man trying to steal car in Soulard

Gas station surveillance video revealed that Brett Kress chased after a man and shot him after the man tried to steal his car, police said.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Sauget, Illinois, man in a fatal shooting that occurred in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in early January.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brett Kress, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Jesse Lopez, 24.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 7, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue and found Lopez unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Conoco gas station. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause statement, gas station surveillance video revealed that Lopez had tried to steal Kress' car and Kress shot at him. Lopez then tried to run away and Kress chased after him, firing several shots, police said. Lopez was struck three times.

Kress was later apprehended in St. Charles County after fleeing into Illinois.

Kress has a previous conviction of aggravated battery against a victim over the age of 60, for which he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in St. Clair County, police said.

