Homicide investigation underway after man shot multiple times in St. Louis

Crime scene tape was stretched across the front of a business on the block

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night north of downtown St. Louis.

Police responded at 10:45 p.m. to the 1900 block of N. Ninth Street, which is near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He wasn’t breathing, police stated in their initial report. St. Louis police officials later confirmed the man died and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police at the scene were focusing their attention outside Bernie’s Place Bar & Grill. Several police cruisers were parked in front of the business and crime scene tape was stretched across the sidewalk out front.

St. Louis police have not released any further details about the shooting or the victim.