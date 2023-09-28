FBI looking for more victims of former officer accused of sexually abusing handcuffed men

Potential victims are asked to call an FBI hotline set up for the case.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former police officer with the North County Police Cooperative is now facing 21 felony charges after investigators said media reports resulted in a wave of new allegations.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney for Eastern Missouri Sayler Flemming announced Marcellis Blackwell was charged with 16 counts of depravation of rights and five counts of altering records in a federal investigation. The release said the charges stem from alleged incidents between Nov. 8, 2022, and June 5, 2023.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's Office issued a charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy in June against Marcellis Blackwell after Blackwell allegedly sexually assaulted a man after he took the man into custody.

That charge, and the media coverage of it, led to seven other alleged victims coming forward to say Blackwell did similar things to them, according to a release from Fleming's office.

According to a pretrial motion filed by Fleming's office, Blackwell targeted people he though would be less likely to report the alleged crimes.

The release also said Blackwell's phone "contains videos of as-yet unidentified victims," and the FBI is now looking to identify those additional victims.

“We are not investigating the violation Blackwell cited to detain his victims,” Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St Louis Division said in the release. “Our focus is on Blackwell’s alleged abuse of power to sexually assault his victims. Our goal is to bring justice to victims and to provide victim services.”

The release said Blackwell may also be known as Willis Green Overstreet III.