Former North County Police Cooperative officer accused of sodomy of man he arrested

Charging documents said the man's hands were cuffed behind his back when the alleged crime occurred.

NORMANDY, Mo. — A former officer with the North County Police Cooperative is accused of arresting a man and sodomizing him before taking him to jail.

Former officer Marcellis Blackwell was charged Wednesday with one count of sodomy or attempted sodomy in connection with an alleged June 3 incident that occurred while Blackwell was on duty.

According to charging documents, a man told the department he was handcuffed and arrested by Blackwell on June 3. He told the department that Blackwell then drove him to a secluded area behind Normandy High School and put his hand down the man's pants.

The man told the department his hands were cuffed behind his back while Blackwell touched his genitals without his consent. He said the touching continued for an extended period of time.

The man was then taken to jail, where he was booked for an offense and released.

In a statement, Major Ron Martin said the cooperative started an investigation as soon as it received the allegation. The cooperative turned over evidence to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's Office, which issued charges Wednesday.

Martin said Blackwell resigned from the North County Police Cooperative and was arrested. He is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

"We will hold all of our police officers and employees accountable for their actions," Martin said in a statement. "These allegations are massively disheartening, but we can reassure the community we expect the members of this law enforcement agency to conduct their duties with diligence, transparency, professionalism and within the law."