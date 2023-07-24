Gas station shooting leaves 2 men critically injured in north St. Louis

Two men were injured in the shooting in the parking lot of VP Racing Fuels.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were critically injured in a shooting at a gas station in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and Riverview Boulevard in the city's Baden neighborhood.

According to a police report, two men were injured in the shooting. A 54-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 47-year-old man was shot in the neck and back. Both men were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition with stable vital signs.

The 54-year-old man told officers he was in the parking lot of the gas station and talking with the 47-year-old man when an unknown person dressed in black approached them, aimed an unidentified gun at them and fired shots. The suspect ran from the scene, police said.

Video from the scene showed the VP Racing Fuels parking lot blocked off with crime-scene tape. The intersection was also blocked off by crime-scene tape.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

