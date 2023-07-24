3-car crash in north St. Louis leaves 1 dead

Two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

ST. LOUIS — One person died early Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a smaller U-Haul truck happened at about 1:55 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

A 2007 Dodge Charger was traveling west on West Florissant Avenue when it struck a 2009 Ford Focus traveling south on Riverview Boulevard. The Dodge then struck the U-Haul truck that was traveling east on West Florrisant.

Police said the driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The two other drivers, a 40-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Accident reconstruction was requested.

