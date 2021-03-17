2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting in north St. Louis

Police found three people shot inside a car in St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and a third was rushed to the hospital after a triple shooting in St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of 9th Street and St. Louis Avenue at around 5:35 Tuesday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three people shot inside a vehicle.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. A third was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police described all three victims as young males.

On Thursday, police identified the men killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Johnnie Jones and 20-year-old Kortlin Williams.

Police said they found weapons on the scene.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

