2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and a third was rushed to the hospital after a triple shooting in St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the intersection of 9th Street and St. Louis Avenue at around 5:35 Tuesday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three people shot inside a vehicle.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. A third was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police described all three victims as young males.
On Thursday, police identified the men killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Johnnie Jones and 20-year-old Kortlin Williams.
Police said they found weapons on the scene.
No other information about the shooting has been provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/