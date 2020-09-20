Woman shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon, 1 in custody

Police took a person into custody in connection with the deadly shooting, but the person has not yet been charged

ST. LOUIS — A woman died from her injuries after police said she was shot in the stomach in the St. Louis Place neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3000 block of North 25th Street at around 3:15 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the stomach. The woman died from her injuries hours later.

Video from the scene showed a police van on the parking lot of the Sullivan Place Apartments located on the 3000 block of North 25th Street. Police did not say if the shooting occurred at the apartment complex.