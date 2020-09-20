Man killed in north St. Louis County shooting on Sunday

Police say the shooting occurred after two family members got into an argument

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person was shot and killed in north St. Louis County on Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at The Village Apartments at 7318 Burrwood Dr. around 10:39 a.m. Sunday morning where they found a man, approximately 25 years of age, suffering from a gunshot wound in the front courtyard of the apartment complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

Police say that the shooting occurred after two family members got into an argument at which point one person pulled out a gun and shot the other

A male suspect has been taken into custody

An investigation is ongoing