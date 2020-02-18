O'FALLON, Ill. — An O’Fallon, Illinois, mother is accused of trying to kill herself and her children with carbon dioxide.

Prosecutors charged Emily Sparks with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of endangering the life of a child for an incident that happened on Dec. 4.

According to O’Fallon police, Sparks bought a cylinder of carbon dioxide gas and then drove to an undisclosed location with the intent of using the gas to kill herself and her children. Her children are 3, 5 and 7 years old.

Ultimately, she didn’t go through with her plan, police said.

The children were not injured and are safe now, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Sparks, 29, is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. She’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

