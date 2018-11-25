FLORISSANT, Mo. — An off-duty St. Louis City police officer was shot in his personal vehicle early Sunday morning in Florissant.

The officer was on the onramp to westbound I-270 from southbound Lindbergh at about 1:25 a.m. when he and a woman in his vehicle were shot, police said. Both were shot in the leg, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed. They are expected to recover.

The officer was off duty in his personal vehicle, but still in his uniform, Florissant police explained. However, they do not believe his police uniform played a role in the shooting.

The Florissant Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at (314) 831-7000.

This was the second shooting reported in Florissant overnight. About an hour earlier, St. Louis County police officers also responded to a shooting about five miles away in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive. A 20-year-old man was shot on a sidewalk. He later died.

