Officer injured after unmarked police car struck by stolen car in St. Louis

When the officer drove through the intersection of Lotus and Hamilton, his unmarked police car was struck on the driver's side by a stolen car that ran a stop sign

ST. LOUIS — A police officer suffered minor injuries when a stolen car crashed into the unmarked police car he was driving Wednesday morning.

Police said the officer was driving in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood a little after 11 a.m. When the officer drove through the intersection of Lotus and Hamilton Avenues, his unmarked police car was struck on the driver's side by a stolen car that ran a stop sign.

A police department spokeswoman said two men jumped out of the car after the crash and ran off. The driver, a 20-year-old, was arrested a short time later, but the passenger got away.

The officer in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he has been released from the hospital.

Police said officers seized multiple guns and an extended magazine after the crash.

Police said they were not pursuing the car and did not attempt to pull the car over before the crash.