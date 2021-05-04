Sunset Hills daycare under investigation after allegations of child abuse

A woman who worked as an assistant director at Fun, 2, 3 Childcare said she saw children physically abused and neglected

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Sunset HIlls Police and the state are now investigating those allegations of child abuse.

A former manager at Fun, 2, 3 Childcare told investigators she witnessed a teacher physically abusing three children yesterday.

"I left out of there in tears," said Tori Going, a former employee at the daycare.

Going said last week she first saw children at Fun, 2, 3 Childcare in Sunset Hills being neglected.

She worked as an assistant director at the daycare for just a week.

"In the pre-school room there were children anywhere from 2 to 4 years old, over 20 children in a classroom, not being supervised," Going said.

"Many, many children in the room were screaming, crying,” Going said. “Many children were physically harming each other."

Going says when she returned to work on Monday she saw a substitute teacher physically abuse three children.

"I witnessed her manhandling the children, screaming in their faces, picking them up and throwing them onto the floor as if they were ragdolls."

Going also says children slept on dirty, torn mattresses in cribs.

"She refused to change children's diapers and dirty pants as a punishment."

Going says when she told Tanya Minto, the daycare's director and owner, <into didn't believe her and defended the teacher.

Going called police and the Missouri Department of Children and Family Services. On Tuesday, Going resigned.

“Her lip was busted,” Sierra Harrison said of her daughter. “I asked them what happened. No one knew what happened."

Harrison said last week when she picked up her 3-year-old daughter from the daycare, her child had a busted lip.

Harrison has now removed her three little ones from Fun 2, 3.

"I'm not willing to take any kind of risks with my kids," Harrison said.

5 On Your Side reached out to the daycare's director about the child abuse allegations. Tanya Minto said "she didn't have any comment."

Meantime, Sunset Hills police and the state are investigating Goings' claims — which they say have not been substantiated at this time.