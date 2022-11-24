Person who 'displayed a firearm' shot by police in Litchfield

Illinois State Police said officers responded at about 10 a.m. to a call for a person with a gun in the parking lot of a credit union in Litchfield.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. — A person who "displayed a firearm" was shot by officers Thursday morning in Litchfield, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said officers responded at about 10 a.m. to a call for a person with a gun in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union.

Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy and an Illinois State Police trooper fired their weapons at the person.

The person was "struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital," state police said in a news release. No officers were injured.

State police did not release the gender or age of the injured person.

"This is an open and ongoing investigation. To protect the integrity of the case, no further information will be released at this time," spokesman Trooper Jason Wilson said.

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating the shooting and will submit its findings to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.