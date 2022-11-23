Police: 11 charged after undercover sex trafficking sting in St. Charles

If you are a victim or have information about this type of activity, you are encouraged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department conducted an undercover sex trafficking sting, resulting in 11 individuals being charged.

During the operation, undercover police officers were contacted by individuals seeking a sexual encounter in exchange for money, according to the press release on Wednesday.

Once contact was made with the suspect, they were taken into custody by police.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged 11 people with one count of patronizing prostitution:

Michael Moon, 34, of Maryland Heights

Normal Hill, 48, of St. Charles

Zachary Stonebarger, 37, of Wentzville

Marco Young, 43, of St. Louis

Daniel Novak Jr., 40, of Florissant

Frederick Wasson, 73, of Moscow Mills

Hardik Patel, 25, of Bridgeton

Jordan Hicks, 31, of St. Peters

Keyshawn Brooks-Moore, 20, of St. Louis

Jason Crader, 40, of Foristell

Scott Schneider, 56, of St. Charles

Additional charges are expected for three individuals who were in possession of felony narcotics at the time of arrest, according to St. Charles police.

Detectives were also able to identify other potential "Johns" involved and have the information in a database. This will be available for future operations by police.

The operation was conducted in partnership with the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. St. Charles police were assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General's Office, St. Charles County police, O'Fallon police and Lake St. Louis police.