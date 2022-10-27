Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2020 Metro East killing

ST. LOUIS — A Madison man could spend up to 40 years in prison after he admitted to killing a man in a 2020 Venice, Illinois, shooting.
Gerrin Massie, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30.
On May 12, police in Venice responded to shots fired on Market Street.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine's Office said security video showed Massie firing 15 shots into a vehicle.
One bullet struck Stanley Jr., in the back of the head. Stanley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Under the plea agreement, Massie could spend 20 to 40 years in prison. Haine said his office will pursue the maximum sentence.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods.