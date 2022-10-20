Local police chief facing drug charges after man overdoses, dies inside apartment

“I’ve always had concerns with our Chief of Police and it’s not a secret in the community,” said Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter.

LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Missouri police chief is facing felony drug charges just two days after two people overdosed inside his apartment.

One day after being arrested Louisiana Police Chief William Jones is being held without bond following the overdose death of his girlfriend’s brother.

In a small town like Louisiana, Missouri, word travels fast.

“It’s hard to keep a secret,” said resident Steven Henry.

On Oct. 19, Louisiana Police Chief William Jones and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Alexis Thone, were arrested on multiple felony charges.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Henry. “There wasn’t anybody surprised in this town.”

Tuesday night an off-duty Louisiana police officer called the Pike County 911 non-emergency line to report an overdose inside of a Kentucky Street apartment leased by Jones.

Once inside deputies found 24-year-old Gabriel Throne dead in an upstairs bedroom and his brother suffering from an overdose.

“I think what this brings to light is that the concerns I’ve expressed over the last several months are just getting validated,” said Carter.

While investigating the overdoses deputies found what they believe to be meth and fentanyl inside Jones' home.

Jones, 50, has been charged with one count of second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

His bond was initially set at $150,000 cash-only but has been upgraded to no bond after Jones was served with an additional charge for possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids.

Alexis J. (AJ) Thone, 25, has been charged with one count of second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and given a $150,000 bond.

“It’s just getting sad,” said Henry. “The ones that are supposed to be the ones fighting drugs in this town are the ones turning around and doing it.”

However, some in the community are questioning how Jones was hired to the position of police chief in the first place.

“I do know that he was fired from the department of corrections,” said Carter. “To say he has a checkered past would be an accurate statement, but as far as knowing the details of that, that’s all I know.”

That has residents like Steven Henry calling on the city of Louisiana to take action.

“The city needs to clean house,” said Henry. “We’ve lost a lot of young people in this town to drugs. Fentanyl is just a bad drug and they need to get a police chief that can handle it.”

At this time Jones is on administrative leave with the city of Louisiana pending the outcome of an investigation.