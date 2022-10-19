Louisiana, Mo. police chief, girlfriend face drug dealing charges

William Jones and Alexis Thone have been charged with second-degree drug trafficking after Thone's brother, Gabriel Thone, died in their home.

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Louisiana, Missouri's police chief was charged Wednesday with drug trafficking, a day after police found a man dead in his home

Louisiana police officers received a call shortly after 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 18 from an off-duty police officer on Pike County's non-emergency line.

The caller reported someone had died at the home in the 2300 block of Kentucky Street. The home was where William Jones lived with his girlfriend, Alexis Thone.

First responders confirmed the man was dead when they arrived, according to investigators. The man's cause of death has not been released.

Officials identified the man who died as Gabriel Thone, 24, the brother of Alexis Thone.

An additional brother of Thone was also found by responders at the home. He was in respiratory distress. He was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital after receiving Narcan.

His identity has not been released at this time.

William E. Jones, 50, was charged with one count of second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Jones' bond was set at $150,000, cash-only.

Alexis Thone, 25, was charged with one count of second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Thone's bond was set at $100,000, cash-only.

Jones at the time of his arrest was the police chief of Louisiana, Mo.

There is no set court date for Jones and Thone at this time.