ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Police said shortly after 10 p.m., a 13-year-old boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. He said he was walking with two other teens in the 1200 block of Cass Avenue when he heard gunshots. He contacted one of his parents who brought him to a hospital.

Police said the boy changed his statement several times regarding the incident location and series of events. The other teens have not been identified or located.