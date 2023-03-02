Police investigating after Missouri S&T custodian found dead during wellness check

Police said they believe the man was the victim of a homicide. The university said he was a custodian.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a Missouri S&T employee was found dead after coworkers realized he hadn't been at work for a few days.

In a Facebook post, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department said deputies went to County Road 8430 in Rolla Wednesday morning to check on 57-year-old Eugene Morton. During their search, they found Morton dead.

When investigators and the coroner arrived on the scene, they ruled that Morton was the victim of a homicide, according to the post.

The post said investigators don't think this was a random act of violence, and they do not think there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860. You can also leave a tip at www.phelpscountysheriff.com.

In a statement, the university confirmed Morton worked for the university as a custodian.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.