Police investigating shooting death of St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a home on the 2800 block of Chariton Street in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood for a report of a shooting at around 2:15 Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Jeffery Cook, and police said he lived on the 2800 block of Chariton Street.

Police said a preliminary investigation found he was shot and killed after an argument with a suspect.

No other information about the shooting was provided.