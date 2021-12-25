Overland police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The Overland Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspected car and driver

OVERLAND, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Christmas day and officials aren't sure who the driver was.

According to Overland Police Department, a pedestrian was hit in the area of Midland and Woodson early Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the department stated, "The striking vehicle left the scene and the vehicle/driver have not yet been identified."

Our department is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian which occurred in the area of Midland and... Posted by Overland Police Department on Saturday, December 25, 2021

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Overland Police Department at 636-529-8210.

