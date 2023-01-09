Police seek help finding man accused in fatal October shooting

Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help Monday to identify a man accused in of an October shooting that left one victim dead and another injured.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue. According to police, a 44-year-old woman and 63-year-old Michelle Sobel were shot by a man. Both were taken to the hospital where Sobel later died.

Police said the suspect is about 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. They also said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Several other people were shot and killed in different shootings that night. Police have not indicated that any of the other shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Tips submitted directly to detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers’ rewards.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.