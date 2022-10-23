3 dead, 4 wounded in 5 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded.
A man was found shot to death in the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood. It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Euclid Avenue, the block of N. Euclid immediately north of Delmar Boulevard.
A crisis response unit and an evidence tech unit were both called to the scene of the Greater Ville shooting, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department log of calls for service said.
In a separate shooting in the Carondelet neighborhood, a woman was fatally shot in the torso. A second woman was also wounded by gunfire. It happened near Michigan and Loughborough avenues around 11 a.m.
An early Sunday morning shooting in Dutchtown area left two people wounded. It happened around 2 a.m. Thankfully, the victims survived.
About two hours before the Dutchtown double shooting, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in Walnut Park. It happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Era and W Florissant avenues. First responders rushed the victim to a hospital, but he died.
Around 3:13 a.m., a woman was shot in the Wells-Goodfellow area, near Goodfellow Boulevard and Labadie Avenue. She was being treated at a local hospital for her wounds.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.