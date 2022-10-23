3 dead, 4 wounded in 5 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings

Officers with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to shootings in Greater Ville, Carondelet, Dutchtown, Walnut Park and the Wells-Goodfellow area.

ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded.

A man was found shot to death in the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood. It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Euclid Avenue, the block of N. Euclid immediately north of Delmar Boulevard.

A crisis response unit and an evidence tech unit were both called to the scene of the Greater Ville shooting, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department log of calls for service said.

In a separate shooting in the Carondelet neighborhood, a woman was fatally shot in the torso. A second woman was also wounded by gunfire. It happened near Michigan and Loughborough avenues around 11 a.m.

An early Sunday morning shooting in Dutchtown area left two people wounded. It happened around 2 a.m. Thankfully, the victims survived.

About two hours before the Dutchtown double shooting, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in Walnut Park. It happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Era and W Florissant avenues. First responders rushed the victim to a hospital, but he died.

Around 3:13 a.m., a woman was shot in the Wells-Goodfellow area, near Goodfellow Boulevard and Labadie Avenue. She was being treated at a local hospital for her wounds.