3 officers injured, suspect shot in St. Louis

The shooting happened on the 5700 block of Kingsbury. Police did not immediately provide further information on the officer's condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis City officer and a suspect were shot and another officer was stabbed Friday afternoon in St. Louis, according to a police source.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real Time Call Center confirmed an "officer in need of aid" call was put out shortly before 4:30 p.m. after an officer was shot in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place.

Police did not immediately provide further information on the officers' or suspect's condition but said that everyone was alive. A third officer also had an unknown injury.

A second suspect was taken into custody.

The officers were responding to a call regarding a mental health issue when the incident occurred.

Several police vehicles were seen gathered outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis Friday afternoon, where an officer was taken for treatment.