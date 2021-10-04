Police release new video from Cahokia laundromat homicide

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting Tuesday night

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Two new surveillance videos were released Saturday by authorities seeking information and help identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a Cahokia, Illinois, laundromat.

Original story from Thursday:

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a Cahokia laundromat Tuesday night.

At around 9:23 p.m., the Cahokia Police Department responded to Best Wash Laundromat on Camp Jackson Road for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor, shot to death. He was identified as 30-year-old Ramonte Randolph.

Cahokia police requested assistance from the Major Case Squad in the death investigation.

On Friday, Major Case released two videos of a person and vehicle of interest in the case. The first video, seen below, shows a man walk up to the business and then walk inside, leaving the view of the camera. Seconds later, he's seen running away.

The second video, shared below, shows the vehicle investigators believe may have been involved in the crime.