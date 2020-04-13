MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — Police are looking for a suspected murderer who escaped from the Macoupin County Jail Sunday.

Authorities say William Kavanaugh accessed a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out of a second-story window, according to a press release.

Video from outside of the jail shows Kavanaugh headed southbound on foot. Police say he may have received help from another inmate.

Police said Kavanaugh is considered dangerous and they cautioned people to not approach him.

Kavanaugh was one of two people arrested in July 2019 and charged in connection with a 2015 murder in Macoupin County.

Chancey Hutson and William Kavanaugh were charged in the death of Cody Adams.

Police said on New Year’s Day in 2015, Hutson and Kavanaugh went to Adams’ home in Woodburn, Illinois, intending to rob him. During a struggle, Adams was shot and died a short time later, police said.

If you have information about Kavanaugh's whereabouts, contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 or call 911.

Kavanaugh's last known address is 117 Henry Street, East Alton, Illinois.

